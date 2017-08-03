Celsion does quick round trip from brief GEN-1 data-stoked up move, shares down 10%

Nano cap Celsion (CLSN -9.7% ) failed to hold on to yesterday's early-session gain after it announced encouraging translational research data on DNA-based immunotherapy candidate GEN-1. According to the company, the results showed GEN-1 was biologically active in ovarian cancer patients in a dose-dependent manner and confirmed the rationale for continued development.

Shares were up over 15% in early trading yesterday, touching $1.95, but reversed to end the session up less than 4%. Shares are currently exchanging hands at $1.58, down almost 7% since the close of $1.69 on Tuesday.

