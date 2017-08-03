Tenax swamped with selling over extended timeline for lead product candidate levosimendan; shares down 15%

Selling continues to overwhelm thinly traded nano cap Tenax Therapeutics (TENX -15.4% ) on more than double normal volume.

The stampede for the exits began on Monday when the company announced that the FDA has requested an additional clinical trial to support an NDA filing for lead candidate levosimendan for the treatment of patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting to reduce the risk of low cardiac output syndrome and the treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure.

Prompted by the size and scope of the study, management is reviewing its options with the levosimendan program and is exploring strategic alternatives that could include, but not limited to, a merger, an investment in the company or the purchaser/license of assets.

Shares cratered almost 29% on a 4x surge in volume on the news. Shares have lost half their value this week.