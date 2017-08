Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces* changes to Play Store that will promote apps that don’t have performance issues.

Google realized many poor app ratings were due to issues with the app crashing or draining the phone’s battery too quickly. The company hopes the new ranking method will improve customer experience and in turn promote more downloads and positive reviews.

Offending apps will need to improve the quality or risk penalty.

The changes will rollout to the Play Store within the next week.