Gannett Q2 sees ReachLocal offsetting publishing declines

Gannett (GCI -0.6% ) has headed back to negative ground after a Q2 earnings report where it beat profit expectations and bumped the bottom of its EBITDA guidance range but missed slightly on revenues.

Revenues rose to $774.5M despite a $9.1M unfavorable impact from foreign exchange. Publishing segment revenues fell 10.7% on a same-store basis, consistent with Q1 but due to declines in commercial printing (mitigated by gains in print ad and circulation revenues).

ReachLocal added a significant new source of revenue and grew 11% from the first quarter as the company transitioned its markets to the ReachLocal platform.

Cash flow from operations was $98.5M vs. a year-ago $67.4M. cash balance came to $126.9M at quarter's end.

Revenue by segment: Publishing, $692.2M (down 7.5%); ReachLocal, $85.9M (new); Corporate and other, $1M (up 44.8%).

EBITDA by segment: Publishing, $104.1M (down 8.9%); ReachLocal, $1.22M (new); Corporate and other, -$21.7M.

It's reiterating full-year revenue guidance for $3.15B-$3.22B, vs. consensus for $3.177B. It raised the bottom of its EBITDA guidance range, now at $360M-$365M, above consensus for $354.2M. Gannett also forecast capex of $65M-$70M outside of real estate projects.

