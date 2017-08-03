AmerisourceBergen fiscal Q3 revenue headwinds pressures shares, down 11%

AmerisourceBergen (ABC -10.9% ) is getting roughed up after it reported fiscal Q3 results earlier today. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43 beat consensus of $1.37 but revenues of $38.7B fell short of expectations by $450M.

Despite the revenue headwinds, now expecting 5% top-line growth versus 5.5 - 6.5%, the company has raised the lower end of its non-GAAP EPS guidance for fiscal 2017 to $5.82 - 5.92 from $5.77 - 5.92.

Management has added the following assumptions to its forecast: flat non-GAAP operating income, slightly lower tax rate (31% vs. 32%) and FCF of $750M - 1,000M. Generic price deflation is expected to be (7 - 9%).

