Alaska Communications reaps business revenue strength in Q2

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) is up 0.9% after eking out an adjusted beat in Q2 earnings with revenue strength driven by its business/wholesale wing.

The company lost $2.8M on a headline basis, including a $5.2M extinguishment of debt and accounts receivable reserves of $1.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $14.65M from $14M, missing an expected $14.75M.

Revenue breakout: Business and wholesale, $36.6M (up 8.1%); Consumer, $9.3M (down 2.4%); Regulatory, $12.7M (down 1.8%).

Business and wholesale broadband revenues hit $25.9M (up 16.7%); Consumer broadband reached $6.5M (up 3.6%).

Net cash from operations was $11.8M, up from $8.7M. Cash total came to $13M, with net debt at $171M.

It's reaffirmed full-year guidance for wireline revenue of $229M-$235M, EBITDA of $59M-$61M (above consensus for $58.4M), capex of $35M-$38M and free cash flow of $4M-$7M.

Conference call coming at 3 p.m. ET.

Press Release