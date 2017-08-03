Bloomberg: EPA to reject Icahn-backed biofuel mandate reforms

The Trump administration is set to reject Carl Icahn's proposals to relieve oil refiners of a burden to satisfy U.S. biofuel mandates, Bloomberg reports.

The EPA is preparing to formally deny requests by refiners to shift the biofuel compliance burden away from their companies and move it to fuel blenders and other entities, according to the report.

Icahn, the majority owner of refiner CVR Refining (CVRR -3.2% ), has complained that the current program structure is "rigged" because it forces some refiners to buy renewable identification numbers.

Other potentially relevant tickers include: VLO, MPC, CVI, PSX, TSO, HFC, WNR, DK, ALJ, ALDW, NTI, CLMT