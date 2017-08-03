Snap shares up on rumors of Google interest

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares up on news Google (GOOG, GOOGL) had offered $30B for the company early last year, according to Business Insider sources.

The sources weren’t sure how formal the discussions were but Google has reportedly expressed interest multiple times.

Alphabet did contribute to the $20B Series F financial round Snap raised in May 2016.

A Snap spokesperson denies the rumor.

Snap went public in March and currently trades well below the IPO price of $17.

Snap shares are up 2.06% to $12.91.

Previously: Reports: Snap near deal for Chinese drone maker (Aug. 2)