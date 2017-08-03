Take-Two +11.6% after heavy beat, raised price targets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 11.6% and setting new all-time highs after swinging to a profit in Q2 on the back of near-28% gains in revenue and digital strength.

Grand Theft Auto Online continues to be the company's best friend, generating serious recurring revenue even four years after its introduction.

Analysts as a chorus are looking at those revenues and looking ahead to a key catalyst next spring: the delayed release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Jefferies boosted its price target to $108 from $91, implying 21.9% upside from today's sharply higher price. GTA Online's success shows the strength of in-game virtual item sales, analyst Timothy O'Shea says, and consumers will spend on those for a long time if they're given a high quality franchise to do it in.

The company "absolutely crushed" its guidance, Cowen's Doug Creutz notes, and raises his price target to $83 from $79. GTA Online is the biggest single driver of recurrent consumer spending, which Take-Two expects to grow by at least 30% in fiscal 2018.

Elsewhere, Stifel Nicolaus boosted its price target to $96 from $87; Oppenheimer raised its target to $93 from $85; and Benchmark went to $100 from a previous target of $85. Shares hit an all-time high of $89.90 so far today.