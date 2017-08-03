Sierra Wireless -21% after Numerex buyout deal, Scotiabank downgrade

Sierra Wireless (SWIR -20.7% ) is getting pummeled today -- worse than postmarket declines yesterday, and worse even than today's premarket trading (where it was down 10.5% prior to the open).

The company beat expectations with its Q2 while announcing it would pay a 17.5% premium in a $107M acquisition of Internet-of-Things firm Numerex.

Scotiabank downgraded the stock to Underperform from a previous sector perform, and set a C$23 price target. Shares are trading at C$29.48 in Toronto on more than four times average volume.