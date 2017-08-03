Reuters: Pratt & Whitney tells India it will fix engine issues by September

United Technologies (UTX +0.2% ) unit Pratt & Whitney has told India's government it will resolve technical glitches by September that have affected its engines and hurt operations of two Indian airlines, Reuters reports, citing an official at the country's aviation regulator.

India's IndiGo and GoAir airlines have been facing delays in receiving planes from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) due to ongoing problems with engines developed by Pratt & Whitney.

The regulator has been investigating issues surrounding the engines in Airbus A320neo narrow-body jets brought into service over the past year by the two local carriers.