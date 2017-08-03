Ladder Capital gains nearly 3% after cruising through estimates

Q2 core earnings of $51.2M or $0.42 per share vs. $30.9M and $0.32 one year ago. Dividend is $0.30.

June 30 book value per share of $14.33 down $0.09 from three months earlier. Current price is $13.59.

Originated and purchased $692.2M of commercial mortgages in Q2, including $284.6M of loans held for sale and $407.6M of loans held for investment.

Executed the first "Ladder-Only" CMBS issuance on a $625.7M pool of commercial mortgages.

LADR +2.9%

Previously: Ladder Capital beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)