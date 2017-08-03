Samsung vice chair, on trial for bribery, says he declined top spot

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) vice chairman Lee Jae-yong says during his bribery trial that he declined an offer to become chairman.

Lee Jae-young’s father Lee Kun-hee, the current chairman, had a heart attack in 2014 and one of his associate’s approached the son several times about stepping up into the role.

Lee Jae-young said he was not interested while his father alive and also cited his lack of experience and concerns about cultural acceptance.

The trial focuses on illegal payments Lee Jae-yong allegedly made to foundations operated by the former president of South Korea.