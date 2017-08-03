Italy: Gains to be had in nationalizing TI fixed-line network

Italy's government isn't yet committed to forcing a spin-off of Telecom Italia's (TI -0.6% ) fixed-line network, but there would be clear advantages if it did so, says the country's Economy Minister.

"The spin-off of the network from the supplier of services to that network is a very general issue, which is well-known," said Pier Carlo Padoan to Sky Italia TV. "It is a mechanism which boosts efficiency and competition and should thus be done where possible."

Italy may be setting up for retaliation against France, considering France's Vivendi (VIVHY +0.3% ) has taken control of TI, and after France's government blocked Italy's Fincantieri from taking control of STX France shipyards, a thorny political issue.

Nationalizing TI's fixed-line network would mean taking over an asset valued up to €15B.