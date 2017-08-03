Apple's most popular phones have larger screens

Larger screens lead to higher iPhone sales, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

The research firm estimates that Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) domestic install base has 141M units as of this quarter, up from 124M in last year’s quarter.

CIRP says iPhone 7 and 7 Plus account for 34% of US market with 48M units.

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus account for 39M units.

Larger screens prove most popular with the 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and 7 Plus accounting for 53M units.