Halyard Health target of 60 Minutes report on allegedly providing faulty surgical gowns to U.S. hospitals; investors unmoved, shares up 3%

A preview on 60 Minutes' website of a report that Halyard Health (HYH +2.9% ) knowingly provided faulty surgical gowns to U.S. hospitals at the height of the Ebola crisis has failed to dampen investors' interest in shares. There was a brief downware tick but the stock quickly recovered.

The company's Surgical and Infection Prevention business, which includes surgical gowns, accounted for almost 62% of its Q2 sales.

Update: The story appears to be a repeat, promptly pointed out by SA Contributor Willow Street Investments who wrote about the allegations over a year ago.