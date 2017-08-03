Shell Midstream -1.5% after Q2 miss, buy-in of Nautilus gas gathering system

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX -1.5%) is lower after missing Q2 earnings estimates and adjusted EBITDA fell to $82.7M from $86.6M in Q1.
Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $78.6M during Q2 vs. $96.7M for Q1, while total cash available for distribution slipped 2% Q/Q to $88.7M.
SHLX also says it will exercise its option to buy a 50% stake in the Nautilus gas gathering system owned by Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP -4.3%) for $47M; the Nautilus system gathers the majority of Royal Dutch Shell’s gas in the Delaware Basin.