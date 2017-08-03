Vonage +12.5% as business sales pace beat

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) has jumped 12.5% and climbed to within pennies of its 52-week high after today's Q2 earnings beat on top and bottom lines after a healthy jump in business sales.

Income from operations was up to $7M from $5M; adjusted OIBDA inched up to $41M from $40M.

Revenue breakout: Business, $123.7M (up 44.3%); Consumer, $128.1M (down 13.4%).

Ending seats at Vonage Business came to 683,000, up from a year-ago 592,000 (15% gain). Revenue churn there was 1.4% (flat).

Consumer ended with 1.6M subscriber lines. Churn was a record low 1.9%; ARPU was $26.33, down from last year's $26.61 but up from last quarter's $26.10.

An accounting change has prompted the company to boost business revenue guidance for 2017 by $15M, to a range of $498M-$504M; total revenue guidance is up to $981M-$996M (vs. consensus for $986M).

Press Release