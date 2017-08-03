Nabors Industries says 15% of customers plan to reduce drilling rig count

Nabors Industries (NBR -2.9% ) is lower after posting a wider than expected Q2 loss and warning that ~15% of its U.S. customers outside of Alaska have indicated plans for a "light reduction" in rig counts in H2 of this year while a third plan to add rigs, according to a survey of its customers.

NBR, the owner of the largest U.S. land drilling fleet, says it expects to add 8-10 rigs in the lower 48 states in Q3 and a similar number in Q4.

NBR says margins in its U.S. drilling business rose by ~$600 per rig in Q2 vs. Q1, averaging $5,071 per rig per day, and it averaged ~100 working rigs in the latest quarter from 89 in the prior period.