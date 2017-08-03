GrubHub paying $287.5M for Eat24, partnering with Yelp

Along with their respective earnings, Yelp (YELP -2.7%) and GrubHub (GRUB +3.4%) have come to a deal on a long-term partnership on online takeout and delivery, where GrubHub takes over former competitor Eat24.
After hours: YELP +16.4%, GRUB -2.9%.
GrubHub will pay $287.5M in cash, funded through cash on hand and debt, to acquire Eat24.
The deal between the two has an initial five-year term commencing once GrubHub closes on the acquisition.
The companies will discuss the deal on their earnings calls: GrubHub at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Yelp and 5:30 p.m. ET.