GrubHub paying $287.5M for Eat24, partnering with Yelp

Along with their respective earnings, Yelp (YELP -2.7% ) and GrubHub (GRUB +3.4% ) have come to a deal on a long-term partnership on online takeout and delivery, where GrubHub takes over former competitor Eat24.

After hours: YELP +16.4% , GRUB -2.9% .

GrubHub will pay $287.5M in cash, funded through cash on hand and debt, to acquire Eat24.

The deal between the two has an initial five-year term commencing once GrubHub closes on the acquisition.

The companies will discuss the deal on their earnings calls: GrubHub at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Yelp and 5:30 p.m. ET.