Bristol-Myers takes out IFM Therapeutics for $300M and up to $2B in milestones

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) agrees to acquire privately held Boston, MA-based IFM Therapeutics, a venture-backed biotech that develops therapies that modulate novel targets of the innate immune system to treat cancer, autoimmunity and inflammatory disorders.

The deal enables BMY to secure exclusive rights to IFM's preclinical STING (stimulator of interferon genes) and NLRP3 agonist programs aimed at boosting the innate immune response to treat cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, BMY will pay $300M at closing and up to $1.01B in milestones for each of the first two programs. The transaction should close this quarter.