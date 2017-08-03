Activision Blizzard posts record first-half revenues

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +4.1% ) logged results that exceeded its prior guidance in Q2 earnings and finished a record first half for revenues.

Operating margin was 35% (21% on a GAAP basis). Net revenues (GAAP) rose 4% to $1.63B.

The company had 407M monthly active users. Blizzard hit a high of 46M MAUs; Activision had 47M MAUs, and King hit 314M MAUs.

Operating cash flows were $265M.

For Q3, it's guiding to non-GAAP net revenues of $1.7B (including the impact of GAAP deferrals of $315M), above consensus for $1.645B, and to EPS of $0.45 (including GAAP deferral impact of $0.11) vs. an expected $0.48.

For calendar 2017, it's guiding to net revenues of $6.575B (including impact of GAAP deferrals of $175M), above expectations for $6.533B, and EPS of $2.00 (including GAAP deferral impact of $0.06) vs. consensus for $2.03.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

