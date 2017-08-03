Applied Optoelectronics beats Q2 estimates; shares down 28%

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats.

Revenue by segment: CATV, $14.4M (+51% Y/Y); Datacenter, $99.3M (+141%); FTTH, $125M (- 71%); Other, $3.5M (-12%).

GAAP gross margin was 45.4% compared to 31.3% in last year’s quarter and up from 43.1% sequentially.

The company ended the quarter with $75.9M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $107M to $115M (consensus: $122.99M); non-GAAP gross margin, 43% to 44.5%; diluted EPS, $1.30 to $1.43 (consensus: $1.30).

Press release