Yelp up 19% after double-digit Q2 gains, Eat24 sale

Yelp (YELP -2.7% ) has vaulted 19.5% on heavy postmarket volume after turning in a healthy surprise profit and beating revenue expectations with its Q2 report.

Along with the results came news that it's selling Eat24 to GrubHub for $287.5M in cash. The company will partner with GrubHub for five years on online takeout/delivery.

It also authorized a new $200M share repurchase program.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $186.6M (up 19%); Transactions, $18.4M (up 19%); Other services, $3.8M (up 217%).

Cumulative reviews were up 24% to 135M; App unique devices rose 22% to 28M (monthly average basis); Paying advertising accounts were up 18% to 148,000.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $217M-$222M vs. consensus for $219.7M and EBITDA of $32M-$35M, light of an expected $36.1M. For the full year, it sees revenues of $855M-$865M (vs. consensus for $855.7M), and EBITDA of $143M-$153M (above an expected $142.2M).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

