Allscripts Q2 top line up 10%; non-GAAP earnings up 2%; cash flow down 40%; guidance raised; shares up 14% after hours

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 426.1 (+10.2%); Software delivery, support, maint: 279.3 (+11.8%); Client Services: 146.8 (+7.4%).

Net Loss: (153.7) (-999%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 27.2 (+1.5%); Loss/Share: (0.85) (-999%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.15 (+7.1%); CF Ops: 33.9 (-39.7%).

Revenue backlog: $4.1B. Sunrise electronic health record platform delivering strong growth.

Q2 bookings: $407M, highest in history.

Acquires hospital and health system business from McKesson for $185M.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $1.79B - 1.82B from $1.71B - 1.74B; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $345M - 365M; Non-GAAP EPS growth: 10 - 15%.

Three-year CAGR targets: Revenues: 9 - 11% from 6 - 8%; Non-GAAP EPS: 17 - 20% from 12 - 15%.