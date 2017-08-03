Synaptics reports Q4 meet and beat, issues weak guidance; shares down 14.6%

|About: Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)|By:, SA News Editor

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) reports Q4 results with in-line revenue and EPS beat. Mobile product revenue was up 29% on the year to $369.2M. PC product revenue was up 49% to $57.3M. 

Cash flow from operations was $48M and the company ended the quarter with $368M in cash and equivalents. 

Q1 guidance puts revenue between $380M and $420M compared to consensus estimates of $445.47M. 

FY18 expected to report low single-digit top-line growth.

Press release 

Synaptics shares are down 14.56% aftermarket.  

Previously: Synaptics beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Aug. 3)