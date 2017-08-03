Globalstar -7.1% after derivatives lead to wider loss

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is down 7.1% in postmarket trading after releasing Q2 earnings where revenues rose in double digits but it posted a wider loss than anticipated.

The company swung to a $98.7M loss from a year-ago gain of $14.1M, mainly due to a change in noncash derivatives (going to a loss of $77.1M from a gain of $40.5M). The derivatives loss in turn was mainly due to the appreciation in the company's stock during the quarter ( up 29.9% during that period).

EBITDA rose 61% to $8.2M, beating an expected $5.7M.

The core business hit more than 700,000 total subscribers on the satellite network, CEO Jay Monroe says, and notes that ARPU is improving.

Revenue breakout: Service revenues, $24.3M (up 15.9%); Subscriber equipment sales, $3.8M (down 7.1%).

ARPU: Duplex, $42.98 (up 23%); SPOT, $13.19 (up 14%); Simplex, $2.80 (down 5%); IGO, $3.37 (up 131%).

Conference call coming at 5 p.m. ET.

