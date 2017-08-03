Stocks fade late but Dow pokes out another record close

Stocks ticked lower, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in the red, but the Dow gained barely enough to squeeze out yet another record close, its seventh in a row.

Stocks hit their lows of the day a half-hour before the close on a report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury in his investigation into Russia's involvement in the U.S. election, but recovered somewhat in the final minutes.

The energy sector (-1.3%) was by far the session's worst performer after U.S. flipped early gains of ~0.7% to settle 0.7% lower at $49.26/bbl; with no clear catalyst, some observers pointed to news that prominent oil trader Andy Hall was closing his energy-focused hedge fund.

In total, seven of the 11 S&P sectors fell, with financials (-0.5%) and tech (-0.4%) struggling to keep pace while industrials (+0.5%) and utilities finished with modest wins.

Treasury prices rallied across the yield curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping 4 bps to 2.23% while the two-year yield fell 2 bps to 1.34%.