Microchip Technology beats estimates for Q1, guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) reports Q1 results with revenue and EPS beats and record net sales.

Record cash flow from operations reported at $345M. The company ended the quarter with $1.23B in cash and equivalents.

Quarterly dividend announced at 36.2 cents per share for stockholders on record on August 21 and payable on September 5.

Q2 guidance: revenue, $1B (consensus: $963.64M); gross margin, 60.5% to 60.75%; diluted EPS, $1.33 to $1.37 (consensus: $1.27).

Microchip Technology shares are up 1.33% aftermarket.

