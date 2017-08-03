Arista Networks jumps 14% after healthy cloud-driven Q2 beat

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 14.2% after hours, quoting at a new all-time high, after a healthy beat on top and bottom lines in Q2 earnings driven by the company's new cloud networking offerings.

Revenue rose more than 50% year-over-year and was up nearly 21% from Q1. Gross margin rose to 64.4% on a non-GAAP basis from a year-ago 64.1%.

Gross profit rose 51.5% as well, to $259.8M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $353.9M (up 50.2%); Service, $51.3M (up 54.9%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $405M-$420M (well above consensus for $377.5M), gross margin of 61-64% and operating margin of about 30%.

Press Release