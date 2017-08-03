Infinera -9.3% as revenues slide, company swings to loss

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is off 9.3% in late trading after Q2 earnings came up short on revenue expectations and the company swung to a loss.

Revenues fell nearly 32% Y/Y for the quarter, and inched up sequentially.

It swung to a net loss of $22.8M (non-GAAP basis) from a year-ago profit of $30.9M.

Gross margin was 40.7%, down from a year-ago 50.4%; operating margin was -12.2% vs. a year-ago 13.2%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $143.4M (down 37%); Services, $33.5M (up 6.9%).

Conference call and outlook discussion to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

