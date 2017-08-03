Reuters: Goldman buys into $10B Saudi Aramco loan as it seeks IPO role

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has bought into the $10B credit facility for Saudi Aramco's IPO as it seeks a role in the listing of the oil company, Reuters reports.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and HSBC reportedly already have been hired as international financial advisers for Saudi Aramco's IPO, and GS likely would join the trio as a global coordinator and bookrunner for the facility when the positions are finalized, according to the report.

Aramco plans to raise $100B through the listing of 5% of the company in Saudi Arabia and one or more overseas location.