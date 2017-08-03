Viacom sliding after Q2 revenue misses amid ad declines

Viacom is sinking after hours -- VIA -8.4% , VIAB -7.8% -- after posting earnings that beat profit expectations but showed declines in domestic advertising and missed Street consensus on revenues.

The company showed solid growth in its film studio with Paramount's release of Transformers: The Last Knight leading the charge.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $2.56B (up 2%); Filmed Entertainment, $847M (up 36%);

In filmed entertainment overall, domestic revenues rose 19% to $388M, and international revenues grew 56% to $459M.

Theatrical revenues grew 189% to $263M (up 85% domestically, and up 296% internationally). Meanwhile licensing revenues inched up to $300M and home entertainment revenues rose 14% to $218M. Ancillary revenues rose 61%, to $66M.

In Media Networks, domestic revenues were flat at $2.04B while international revenues grew 8%, to $522M (up 13% excluding a negative currency impact).

Domestic affiliate revenues were up 4% to $1.01B mainly on higher revenues from SVOD and other over-the-top arrangements. Domestic ad revenues fell 2% to $955M as lower impressions more than offset higher pricing.

Press Release