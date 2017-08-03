Ellington Financial slips following sluggish quarter, drop in book value

Q2 net income of $5.1M or $0.16 per share vs. $15.3M and $0.47 in Q1. Dividend is $0.45.

June 30 book value per share of $19.21 slips from $19.50 three months earlier. Today's close of $16.16 is a 15.9% discount to June 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.16 or less than 1% on book value (3.3% annualized).

Losses in the hedging portfolio and the company's relative value trading strategies accounted for the weak quarter.

51.5K shares bought back during quarter for $800K.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

