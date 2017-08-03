Valero signs deal to export refined products to Mexico

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) says it signed a long-term deal with Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) subsidiary iEnova to export refined fuels to central Mexico; financial terms are not disclosed.

The deal will utilize a new $155M 1.4M-barrel refined product storage facility located in the Gulf of Mexico port of Veracruz, and is expected to start operations by year-end 2018.

IEnova will also build and operate two additional storage terminals near Puebla and Mexico City, which will have 1.3M barrels of combined initial storage capacity.

VLO will have the option to purchase 50% of the equity in the assets once commercial operations begin and regulatory approvals are granted.