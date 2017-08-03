Motorola beats and raises as land mobile radios thrive

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) beat expectations with Q2 earnings and raised its full-year outlook after earnings, sales and backlog got a year-over-year boost.

EPS rose 9% from last year with the help of growth from the land mobile radio business. Operating earnings rose 1% on a non-GAAP basis to $328M.

Sales increases were driven by growth in the Americas region, particularly in Services.

Operating cash declined by $119M to $173M; free cash flow declined $81M to $120M, mainly due to timing of higher working capital with the implementation of a new ERP system.

Net sales breakout: Products, $848M (up 5.9%); Services, $649M (up 3.2%).

Backlog came to $8.5B, up $265M Y/Y. Products backlog is up 15% (204M) with Service backlog up 1% ($61M).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue growth of 3-4%, with EPS of $1.36-$1.41 (vs. consensus for $1.40). For the full year, it's raising expectations for revenue growth to 3-4% (from a previous 2%) and boosted its expectation for EPS to $5.20-$5.30 -- up from a previous $5.08-$5.23, and above a consensus $5.20.

