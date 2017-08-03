Noble Energy -7% as disappointing production outlook weighs

Noble Energy (NBL -7.7% ) is sharply lower despite reporting a surprise Q2 profit and a 25% Y/Y revenue increase, as investors take a dim view of a disappointing production outlook.

NBL sees FY 2017 production of 340K-350K boe/day, which the company says is in-line with the midpoint or upper half of its full-year guidance but looks ~8% shy of analyst consensus expectations.

For Q2, sales volumes totaled 408K boe/day, which NBL says was in the upper half of its increased guidance range after the adjusting for the early timing of the Marcellus divestiture closing, which resulted in slightly lower volumes for the quarter.

Full-year capex is forecast to come in near the upper end of NBL's previously forecast range of $2.3B-$2.6B, due to accelerated spending for Israel's Leviathan project and central gathering facilities in the Delaware Basin.