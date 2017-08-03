Fluor -11% after Q2 earnings beat but reduced earnings outlook

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) -10.9% AH despite reporting better than expected Q2 earnings, as it issues sharply reduced earnings guidance for the full year.

FLR now sees FY 2017 EPS of of $1.40-$1.70, much lower than its earlier outlook for $2.25-$2.75 as well as the $2.42 analyst consensus estimate, citing a $124M charge related to cost increases in three gas-fired power projects and to a lesser extent the wind down of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project.

FLR says new awards for the quarter totaled $3.2B, with a consolidated ending backlog of $37.6B.