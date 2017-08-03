GrubHub drops 6.1% after earnings, Eat24 acquisition deal

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is down 6.1% after hours following its largely in-line earnings release and news that it was taking out a competitor in a $287.5M deal to buy Eat24 from Yelp.

Revenues edged expectations after growing 32.1% from the prior year. Net income rose 15% to $14.8M.

EBITDA of $42.2M (non-GAAP basis) was short of an expected $42.6M.

Active diners rose 25% from last year to 9.18M. "Daily Average Grubs" were up 16% to 313,900.

Meanwhile, gross food sales rose 20% Y/Y to $880M.

For Q3 (excluding impact from acquiring Eat24, OrderUp and Foodler, as well as its Yelp and Groupon deals), it's guiding to revenue of $155M-$163M (vs. consensus for $158.7M) and EBITDA of $38M-$42M (below consensus for $42.5M).

For the full year, it sees revenue of $642M-$662M (vs. consensus for $653.3M) and EBITDA of $170M-$180M (slightly below consensus for $181.7M).

