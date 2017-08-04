Callaway Golf acquires Travismathew

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) acquires golf apparel company TravisMathew for $125.5M in an all-cash transaction. The deal prices works out to 11.8X projected 2017 EBITDA.

"With its golf heritage, culture of product excellence and double-digit growth in the golf and lifestyle apparel business, TravisMathew is a great fit with our business, brands, culture and our strategy to grow in areas tangential to golf," says CEO Chip Brewer.

The acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2018.

The deal is expected to close in Q3.

ELY +3.85% premarket to $12.95.

