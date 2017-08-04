Mallinckrodt to buy InfaCare Pharmaceutical for up to $425M

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) inks an agreement to acquire privately held InfaCare Pharmaceutical. The Trevose, PA-based firm develops drugs for neonatal and pediatric conditions.

InfaCare's lead candidate is Fast Track-tagged stannsoporfin, a heme oxygenase inhibitor for the potential treatment of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. Its rolling NDA submission is underway with approval expected in H1 2018.

About 750K infants are treated each year in the U.S. for jaundice. The company says the number of potential patient treatments for severe jaundice is estimated to be 70K - 125K (the condition requires recurrent treatment, the number of cases is not provided). The global market could be as high as 275K treatments per year.

Under the terms of the deal, Mallinckrodt will pay $80M upfront and up to $345M in milestones. It expects the transaction to be dilutive to non-GAAP EPS by $0.15 - 0.20 this year and modestly higher in 2018. The transaction should close later this year.