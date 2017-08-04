Q2 income dips at New York Mortgage Trust

Q2 net income of $11.1M or $0.10 per share vs. $16M and $0.14 in Q1. Dividend is $0.20.

Q2 book value per share of $6.02 down $0.06 from three months ago. Yesterday's close of $6.28 is a 4.3% premium to June 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.14, or 2.3% on book value.

Net interest margin of 312 basis points up from 270 points, mostly thanks to improved net margin in the distressed residential loan portfolio and increased average interest earning assets in the CMBS multifamily portfolio.

Conference call at 9 ET

