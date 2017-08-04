Lilly's migraine candidate lasmiditan successful in late-stage study

A second Phase 3 clinical trial, SPARTAN, assessing Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) lasmiditan for the acute treatment of migraine, met its primary endpoint. At two hours post dose, a statistically significantly greater proportion of patients were migraine-free compared to placebo across all three (50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg) tested doses.

The study also achieved the key secondary endpoint of a statistically valid greater percentage of patients free from their most bothersome symptom compared to placebo at two hours post dose (across all three doses).

The results were consistent with the first Phase 3, SAMURAI, reported about a year ago. Lilly plans to submit its U.S. marketing application in H2 2018.

Lasmiditan is an orally available 5-HT1F receptor agonist that blocks the pain transmission without the side effects of the class of migraine therapies called triptans. The 5-HT1F receptor is a serotonin subtype that lacks the vasoconstrictive properties of other serotonin receptors, which can cause adverse cardiac events in patients with cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease.

Lilly obtained the rights to the candidate via its March 2017 acquisition of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals.

Previously: CoLucid Pharma's lead product candidate successful in late-stage migraine study; shares up 82% premarket (Sept. 6, 2016)

Previously: Lilly completes CoLucid buy (March 1)