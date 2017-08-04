Futures inch up ahead of jobs report

More record highs are in store for U.S. stock indexes, with futures inching up as investors await the July jobs report.

Non-farm payrolls are expected to show around 180,000 additions to the workforce, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3%, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.3%.

Oil is down 0.5% at $53.39/bbl, gold is steady at $1275/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.23%.

