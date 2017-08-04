ADP: Ackman seeking control of company; shares up 2.9% premarket

Pershing Square first contacted ADP on August 1, saying Bill Ackman owns 8% of the company - mostly in derivatives - and was requesting ADP extend the August 10 deadline for nominating directors by 30-45 days, with plans to nominate five, including himself. He also said he wants CEO Carlos Rodriguez replaced.

Open to constructive input from shareholders, ADP, however, notes it has a clearly defined board nomination process and won't be agreeing to Pershing Square's last minute request. It also notes a total shareholder return of 202% since Rodriguez became CEO six years ago - topping the S&P 500's 128%, not to mention Pershing's 29%.

Source: Press Release