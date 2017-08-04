Expected FDA OK of Dynavax's Heplisav-B postponed three months to finalize details of post-marketing study; shares down 5% premarket

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is down 5% premarket on increased volume on the news that the FDA's action date to approve hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B has been extended three months to November 10 to allow sufficient time to finalize the details of a post-marketing study.

Specifically, the agency has requested a timeline for the final protocol submission, study completion and final report submission, the timeliness of patient accrual, time points for data review, measures to control potential biases between study arms and an updated statistical analysis plan.

The FDA's advisory committee voted 12 - 1 in favor of the safety data on July 28. The original action date was August 10.

The company says its plan to launch HEPLISAV-B in the U.S. in early 2018 remains unchanged.

