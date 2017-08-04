Wingstop +6% after earnings, dividend initiation

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reports system-wide sales increased 14.4% in Q2 off a 16% higher store count.

Same-store sales rose 2.0% at U.S. stores during the quarter.

Higher bone-in chicken wing prices contributed to a 310 bps jump in cost of sales margin to 77.6% of sales.

Wingstop initiates a $0.07 quarterly dividend to shareholders. The company also names Michael Skipworth as its CFO after the exec previously handled the role on an interim basis.

