Mid-stage study underway evaluating SCYNEXIS' SCY-078 for vaginal yeast infection

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing SCYNEXIS' (NASDAQ:SCYX) SCY-078 for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection. Top-line data are expected in mid-2018.

The randomized, double-blind, active-controlled study, called DOVE, will compare SCY-078 against standard-of-care oral fluconazole in ~180 adult women with moderate-to-severe VVC.

SCY-078 is an antifungal that inhibits an enzyme called glucan synthase.

