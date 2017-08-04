AMC Entertainment moves off 52-week low after earnings

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) says a weaker than anticipated industry box office in the U.S. led to disappointing Q2 results. Higher film exhibition costs during the quarter also factored in.

Admissions revenues grew 63.8% to $1.58B (Carmike + Odeon acquisitions). Average U.S. ticket price rose 1.4% to $9.76.

Food and beverage revenues increased 58.2% to $772M. Food and beverage per patron increased 6.4% to $5.19.

Looking ahead, the company says it plans to reduce capex by $100M in the latter half of 2017 and an additional $100M in 2018, through a "disciplined approach" to cull lesser priority projects.

AMC Entertainment is up 2.98% premarket to $15.55. Shares hit a 52-week low of $14.80 yesterday.

Previously: AMC Entertainment misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 4)