Teva's travails bearish for Mylan - RBC

RBC's Randall Stanicky says Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) ugly Q2 and lowered guidance bodes ill for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). "We see near-term tactical downside trade into Q2," adding that a Q2 miss and forecast cut is likely when results are released on August 9.

Yesterday, Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $34.50 from $40.00, including assumptions for a potential $1B payout over the EpiPen misclassification and increased competition next year.

RBC also cut is rating on TEVA to underperform with a Street-low price target of $21 (from $37).

MYL is down 1% premarket on light volume and TEVA is down 3% on heavy volume.

Source: Bloomberg